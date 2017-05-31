Health and Fitness News

How plan for California gov’t health care might be funded

By The Associated Press May 31, 2017 7:23 pm 05/31/2017 07:23pm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A pending state Senate bill would provide government-funded universal health care for California’s 39 million residents. The bill faces a Friday deadline for passage out of the Senate if it is to be considered by the state Assembly. Here’s how University of Massachusetts-Amherst researchers, in a study commissioned by the influential California Nurses Association, suggest the state pay for it:

— The total annual cost is estimated at about $406 billion a year.

— Existing state and federal health care funding could provide $225 billion.

— Researchers say better efficiency and lower negotiated pharmaceutical drug costs could save $75 billion.

— The remaining $106 billion could be paid for with a sales tax increase and a new tax on business revenue.

— The researchers suggest a 2.3 percent sales tax and a 2.3 percent gross receipts tax, which would apply to all corporate revenue.

— The plan would eliminate out-of-pocket health care costs, like copays and deductibles, for consumers.

— Poor residents would get a tax credit to offset the higher sales tax.

— Critics say the plan is unrealistic, including its expectation that President Donald Trump’s administration would waive rules about federal Medicare and Medicaid dollars.

