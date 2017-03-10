5:37 pm, March 10, 2017
Formerly conjoined twins leave California hospital

By The Associated Press March 10, 2017 5:23 pm 03/10/2017 05:23pm
FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2016, file photo, Pediatric surgeon Gary Hartman, left, speaks to the media about the surgery on conjoined twins Eva and Erika Sandoval at the Lucile Packard Children's Hospital in Palo Alto, Calif. Formerly conjoined twins Eva and Erika Sandoval have left Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford Thursday, March 8, 2017, and will be headed home in a few weeks. The 2 1/2-year-old Sacramento area girls, who were born conjoined from the chest down, were separated at the hospital. Dr. Hartman, who led the 50-person team that separated the twins in a 17-hour operation on Dec. 6, says the twins are doing great and have blossomed in their individual personalities. Before surgery, the girls shared a bladder, liver, parts of their digestive system and a third leg. Their parents say each girl retains portions of the organs they shared. Each still has one leg. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Formerly conjoined California twins Eva and Erika Sandoval have left the hospital and will be headed home in a few weeks.

The 2 1/2-year-old Sacramento-area girls, who were born conjoined from the chest down, were separated Dec. 6 at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford.

They were moved from Palo Alto on Thursday to UC Davis Children’s Hospital in Sacramento for inpatient rehabilitation before returning home.

Pediatric surgeon Dr. Gary Hartman, who led the 50-person team that separated the twins in a 17-hour operation, says they are doing great and have blossomed in their individual personalities.

The girls had shared a bladder, liver, parts of their digestive system and a third leg.

Each still has one leg. Their parents say each girl retains portions of the organs they shared.

