1:07 am, March 11, 2017
31° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Health and Fitness News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Health and Fitness News » 2 critically ill in…

2 critically ill in San Francisco after drinking toxic tea

By The Associated Press March 11, 2017 12:27 am 03/11/2017 12:27am
Share

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Two people are critically sick in San Francisco after drinking tea from the same Chinatown herbalist.

The city’s Department of Public Health said Friday that the tea leaves bought at Sun Wing Wo Trading Company contained the plant-based toxin Aconite.

Health officials say a man in his 50s last month and a woman in her 30s this month became critically ill within an hour of drinking the tea, and both remain hospitalized.

Each person grew weak then had life-threatening abnormal heart rhythms that required resuscitation and intensive care.

Aconite, also known as monkshood, helmet flower and wolfsbane, is used in Asian herbal medicines. But it must be processed properly to be safe.

Health officials are working to find the original source of the tea leaves, and they are warning others to stop consuming it.

Topics:
Food & Restaurant News Health and Fitness News Latest News Life & Style Living News National News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Health and Fitness News » 2 critically ill in…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most expensive DC-area homes sold in Feb.

A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.

Recommended
Latest

Health and Fitness News