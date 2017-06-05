5 tips to keep your home safe from nature’s tricks

This content is sponsored by Gutter Helmet

All it takes is one storm to cause damage to your home. You need to make certain your house is prepared to withstand rain, wind and other possible damage.

The following are five suggestions to keep your home safe from natural damages. These are simple tips to get your house on the path to safety.

Keep surrounding trees healthy

Unfortunately, the same trees that give you shade during a sunny day can give you damage on a stormy one. Make sure your trees are healthy and appropriately pruned. You may want to consider removing the tree if it is dead or too close to the house without a good root system.

A little maintenance and upkeep now may save you from a tree or branch falling on your home later.

Remember to always be careful when trimming your trees. Better Homes and Gardens points out, “Trimming branches that threaten power lines avoids serious problems, but leave this task to the pros. Large dead or dangling branches should be removed, as well as branches that could interfere with vehicles or lawn mowers. Branches that contact the house on windy days should be cut before they cause damage.”

Protect your gutters

Clogged gutters aren’t only an annoyance, they are a hazard to your house. According to Gutter Helmet by Harry Helmet , “Simply having gutters doesn’t ensure that your home is safe. Warped or sagging gutters, ice dams and clogged gutters can prevent proper drainage.”

Delphin Thebaud, for Gutter Helmet by Harry Helmet, explains, “Water is the number one enemy to a home and improper water runoff due to improperly working gutters can lead to very expensive damages such as wet basements, wood rot, and even mold in some cases. Clogged gutters essentially act like a dam, not allowing water to funnel properly to downspouts to drain away from your home.”

Keep your gutters clean and protected to stave off damage and headaches!

Repair your roof

Goodhousekeeping.com points out that a solid roof is crucial if you’ve become accustomed to having a warm, cozy and leak-free home.

“Up-keeping your roof is one of the most important things homeowners should pay attention to. Rain water hits your roof first and water will follow the path of least resistance therefore any holes, gaps, etc. must be attended to immediately to avoid water in your attic or home,” says Thebaud.

If you want your home to stay dry, keeping your roof in good repair is essential. Watching for warning signs that your roof needs to be repaired or replaced is important. Curling, cracked and missing shingles, as well as loose granules in the gutter and a sagging roof, are issues to watch out for, according to Goodhousekeeping.com.

Check your property often

When was the last time you took a walk around your property — inside and out — just to keep an eye on things? You could take this time to visually inspect potential problem areas. How will you notice if your property isn’t draining well after your sprinklers run or if the shingles on your roof are starting to curl if you don’t check on them?

It sounds simple because it is. While looking at something can’t always tell you if there is a problem, sometimes it can help you to spot problem areas.

Don’t delay

Sometimes emergencies and damage happen. When this is the case, do not delay in getting it fixed but do your research on those that will perform the work before signing anything, check the BBB and other like kind sources. Once you notice an issue, get it taken care of right away. Water damage can turn into rot or mold, pests can multiply and physical damage to the house can let in the elements.

Thebaud explains that it is important to keep up on routine home maintenance and to act quickly to take care of existing issues. “Most issues around the home arise after a problem has existed for a period of time and it finally builds up into a major problem.” He says a clogged underground drain could go unnoticed until water shows up on your basement wall.”

When it comes to the safety of your home, procrastination is something you can’t afford. As soon as you notice this type of problem, do not delay in getting it fixed!

If you aren’t already doing these things, you may want to consider adding them to your home-care regimen. Acting now can help you avoid costly and time-consuming damage later.

