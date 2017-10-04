201.5
The Latest: Trump says it’s a ‘sad day’ as he heads to Vegas

By The Associated Press October 4, 2017 8:33 am 10/04/2017 08:33am
Trump says authorities are "learning a lot more" about the gunman in the shooting, which killed 59 people and injured more than 500 during an outdoor Las Vegas concert.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and the Las Vegas shooting (all times local):

8:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump says it’s a “sad day” as he departs the White House to meet with first responders and the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Trump says authorities are “learning a lot more” about the gunman in the shooting, which killed 59 people and injured more than 500 during an outdoor Las Vegas concert. The president says those details will be announced at “an appropriate time.”

The president told reporters Wednesday before boarding Marine One that he and first lady Melania Trump will be paying their respects to meeting with police who have done a “fantastic job in a very short time.”

__

4:24 a.m.

President Donald Trump is reckoning with the aftermath of a deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas when he visits the city on Wednesday.

Trump heads to the city days after a gunman on the 32nd floor of a Vegas Strip casino and hotel opened fire on people at an outdoor country music festival below. The Sunday night rampage by Stephen Craig Paddock killed at least 59 people and injured 527, some from gunfire and some from a chaotic escape.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Trump said: “What happened is such a tragedy. So unnecessary. Who can believe what happened to Las Vegas?”

Trump will be joined by first lady Melania Trump. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he and Rep. Mark Amodei, a Nevada Republican, also will make the trip.

