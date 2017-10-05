Off-duty state parole officer fatally shot by police officer

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (AP) — An off-duty New York state parole officer has been killed inside her apartment in a shootout with a police officer who had been sent to check on her.

Police in Canandaigua (kan-un-DAY’-gwuh) say the police officer went to Pinnacle North Apartments on Wednesday afternoon to check on 48-year-old Sandra Guardiola at the request of another parole officer.

Police say when no one answered her door, an employee of the complex let the police officer in. Police say soon afterward gunfire was exchanged and Guardiola was killed.

State police say investigators are trying to determine what led to the shootout.

Guardiola worked for the Department of Corrections and Community Services. She was originally from the New York City area.

