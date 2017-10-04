House Republicans seek travel records for 3 Interior chiefs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans on the House Natural Resources Committee are asking the Interior Department to provide documents on use of private charter flights for government business by Interior secretaries dating to 2009, when President Barack Obama took office.

Reps. Rob Bishop of Utah and Bruce Westerman of Arkansas said they are seeking the information following news reports that Trump administration officials, including Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, used non-commercial flights costing taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars. Bishop chairs the Natural Resources panel, while Westerman leads an oversight and investigations subcommittee.

The lawmakers said Wednesday that “federal officials should be held to the highest ethical standard” in adhering to rules regarding transparency and responsible use of taxpayer dollars. They said that includes Zinke and former Interior secretaries Sally Jewell and Ken Salazar.

