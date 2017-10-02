201.5
Gay marriage advocates want Mississippi law struck down

By The Associated Press October 2, 2017 11:36 am 10/02/2017 11:36am
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Advocates of same-sex marriage say they will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down a Mississippi law that lets government workers and business people cite their own religious objections to refuse services to gay couples.

The law has been on hold amid court challenges but is to take effect Friday because a federal appeals court refused to keep blocking it.

Championed and signed by Republican Gov. Phil Bryant in 2016, the law protects three beliefs: that marriage is only between a man and a woman, sex should only take place in such a marriage, and a person’s gender is determined at birth and cannot be altered.

Legal experts say it’s the broadest religious-objections law enacted by any state since the U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage nationwide in 2015.

