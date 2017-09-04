501.5
Young immigrants prepare for worst if Trump ends protections

By The Associated Press September 4, 2017 4:53 pm 09/04/2017 04:53pm
Supporters of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA chant slogans and carry signs while joining a Labor Day rally in downtown Los Angeles, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

PHOENIX (AP) — Young immigrants shielded from deportation by a program that President Donald Trump is expected to end are battling to keep those protections while preparing for the worst.

Amid reports that Trump will announce Tuesday he’s unraveling the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, young immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children are rallying to save it. They held protests nationwide Monday and had plans to it again the next day.

Some worry they will have to work under the table in lower-wage jobs, while others hope to persevere or even start their own businesses.

Trump is expected to end Obama-era protections for young immigrants who have permits to work in the U.S., but with a six-month delay. Details of the changes aren’t clear.

