VA data show veteran suicide highest in US West, rural areas

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new first-of-its kind government study finds suicide among military veterans is especially high in the western U.S. and rural areas. The numbers suggest that social isolation, gun ownership and limited health care access may be factors behind the higher numbers.

The Department of Veterans Affairs released data Friday on suicide by state. It shows Montana, Utah, Nevada and New Mexico had the highest rates of veteran suicide as of 2014, the most current VA data available. In big chunks of those states, veterans must drive 70 miles or more to reach the nearest VA medical center.

Those four states had suicide rates that stood at 60 per 100,000 individuals or higher, far above the national veteran suicide rate of 38.4.

VA Secretary David Shulkin called the findings “deeply concerning.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.