Trump hypes mock video of golf ball striking Clinton

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is still taking potshots at Hillary Clinton, in the latest sign that his campaign fury hasn’t faded.

On Sunday he retweeted a mock video that shows him smacking a golf ball that seemingly strikes Clinton in the back before she stumbles while boarding a plane.

It appears to be a doctored version of news footage from 2011 that shows the then-secretary of state falling after climbing the airplane stairs.

A Clinton spokesman declined comment.

Trump has stepped up his criticism of Clinton since the Democratic presidential nominee re-emerged in the spotlight to promote her new book about the 2016 campaign. She is unsparing in her assessment of Trump, calling him “a clear and present danger to the country and the world.”

