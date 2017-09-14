The Latest: During Irma visit, Trump lauds Fla. governor

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump is making a political pitch for Republican Gov. Rick Scott while in Florida to survey hurricane damage from Irma.

The president says in Fort Myers, Florida, that he hopes Scott “runs for the Senate. I don’t know what he’s going to do.”

Scott hasn’t decided on a future Senate campaign. But the wealthy two-term governor is considered a leading contender for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson next year.

Trump says alongside Scott and other Florida officials that he knows “at a certain point it ends for you and we can’t let it end. So I hope he runs for the Senate.”

___

9 a.m.

President Donald Trump is praising the recovery efforts in Florida before departing for the state to survey hurricane damage from Irma.

The president tells reporters at the White House that “power is being turned on rapidly,” and the state’s leaders and emergency responders are doing an “amazing job” in helping the state respond to the massive storm.

Trump is traveling to Naples and Fort Myers to meet with those affected by the hurricane and learn more about relief efforts. Trump will travel with Vice President Mike Pence and first lady Melania Trump.

His trip to Florida follows two earlier outings in which Trump reviewed Harvey recovery efforts in late August.

___

4:03 a.m.

President Donald Trump is heading to Florida to survey the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

The president is traveling to the hurricane-stricken state Thursday to meet with those affected by the storm and learn more about relief efforts.

He’ll be stopping in Ft. Myers and Naples on the southwestern coast.

This is Trump’s third visit in less than three weeks to a hurricane-damaged state. He visited Texas and Louisiana after Harvey struck. Trump tweeted Wednesday that he planned to meet “with our great Coast Guard, FEMA and many of the brave first responders & others.”

The president monitored the storm over the weekend from Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland.

