The Latest: Price becoming a distraction for White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price’s travel on charter flights:

___

11:50 a.m.:

AP sources say President Donald Trump has been telling associates that health secretary Tom Price has become a distraction, undermining his “Drain the Swamp” campaign promise.

Price is engulfed in a controversy about his use of costly charter planes on government business. His public regrets and partial repayment don’t seem to have calmed the furor.

Two people familiar with Trump’s private discussions — but not authorized to speak publicly— told The Associated Press the president is deeply frustrated.

Trump has told people close to him that he believes Price’s run of bad headlines has stepped on the launch of his tax overhaul plan.

—By Jonathan Lemire in New York.

___

3:40 a.m.

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price says he’s paying out of his own pocket nearly $52,000 to cover the cost of his travel on charter flights taken for government business.

Price is promising to fly commercial from now on, a pledge that comes with his job on the line amid criticism from President Donald Trump and others questioning why he hasn’t used cheaper public flights.

Price also is expressing regret for raising concerns about his handling of taxpayer dollars. But he hasn’t addressed the matter of the cost for others who flew with him, an added expense that could amount to several hundred thousand dollars.

The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee has launched a wide-ranging investigation into travel by Price as well as other Trump political appointees.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.