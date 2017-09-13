501.5
The Latest: Former airman sentenced in child sex case

By The Associated Press September 13, 2017 5:28 pm 09/13/2017 05:28pm
This undated booking photo provided by the Plainfield, Connecticut, Police Department shows Nicholas Murphy. Murphy, a former airman who received an honorary discharge from the Air Force despite acknowledging he had a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old faces several years in federal prison on child sex charges. Murphy pleaded guilty in June to traveling from Rhode Island to Plainfield in 2015 to have sex with the girl. (Plainfield Connecticut Police Department via AP)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Latest on a former airman who had a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old. (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

A former airman who received an honorable discharge from the Air Force despite acknowledging he had a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old has been sentenced to five years in federal prison on child sex charges.

Nicholas Murphy was sentenced Wednesday afternoon. He pleaded guilty in June to federal charges of traveling from Rhode Island to Plainfield, Connecticut, in 2015 to have sex with the girl.

Prosecutors say Murphy avoided a dishonorable discharge by convincing the Air Force that he believed the teen was at least 16 years old.

But authorities cast doubt on that story, saying the two communicated over Facebook, where the teen’s page included her actual date of birth. They say she also had sent Murphy a message about being excited to start the ninth grade.

1:15 p.m.

Topics:
