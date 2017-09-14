Stockley ruling may be imminent; National Guard on standby

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A television station reports that a ruling is expected Friday in the first-degree murder case of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley, and Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has put the National Guard on standby in case unrest breaks out.

Testimony in Stockley’s trial ended Aug. 9. KMOV-TV cites multiple but unnamed law enforcement and court sources saying Judge Timothy Wilson will rule Friday. Activists have threatened civil disobedience if he’s acquitted.

Greitens said in a news release Thursday that activating the National Guard is a “necessary precaution” to help protect infrastructure and free up police for security at protests.

Stockley fatally shot drug suspect Anthony Lamar Smith in 2011. He testified Smith was reaching for a gun in his car. Prosecutors say Stockley planted the gun after killing Smith.

