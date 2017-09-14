501.5
Home » Latest News » Government News » 8 special operations forces…

8 special operations forces injured in Fort Bragg training

By The Associated Press September 14, 2017 2:19 pm 09/14/2017 02:19pm
Share

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — Eight U.S. special operations forces were injured Thursday during a training exercise at Fort Bragg, according to an Army spokesman.

The soldiers were taken to the Womack Army Medical Center on base for treatment, said Lt. Col. Rob Bockholt, a spokesman for the U.S. Army’s Special Operations Command, which is based at Fort Bragg.

Bockholt didn’t know the extent of the soldiers’ injuries.

Initial reports said the injuries happened in an explosion, but Bockholt says he could not confirm that.

“There was an incident that occurred on one of the ranges,” Bockholt said, adding that the command is investigating. “We’re looking into exactly what happened.”

About 57,000 military personnel are attached to Fort Bragg, located next to Fayetteville, North Carolina. It is the largest Army installation by population and one of the largest in the world, covering about 161,000 acres.

The Special Operations Command has about 23,000 soldiers spread over several sites.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

13 best universities in the DC area

U.S. News and World Report ranked more than 200 universities around the country based on academic performance as well as faculty and financial resources. Find out which area universities were nationally ranked.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?