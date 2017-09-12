501.5
Home » Latest News » Government News » Relative of ex-Seattle mayor…

Relative of ex-Seattle mayor is 5th to accuse him of abuse

By The Associated Press September 12, 2017 3:23 pm 09/12/2017 03:23pm
Share

SEATTLE (AP) — A fifth man has accused Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of sexual abuse decades ago.

The Seattle Times reported (http://bit.ly/2xXR8Am ) Tuesday that the man is Murray’s first cousin once removed, Joseph Dyer.

Dyer told the newspaper he was 13 and that Murray was in his early 20s when Murray came to live with Dyer’s family in Medford, New York and the alleged abuse happened.

Murray has denied the allegations, and he blamed Dyer’s on bad relations between their families.

Murray said he has no plans to resign before his term is over at the end of this year.

Dyer is a 54-year-old dialysis technician and Air Force veteran.

The Associated Press does not typically name alleged victims of sex abuse but Dyer gave an extensive interview to the newspaper.

___

Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Pumpkin spice craze: What you'll find on local store shelves

Pumpkin-spice-flavored everything has arrived on store shelves: coffee creamer, cereal, even butter. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?