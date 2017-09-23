201.5
Home » Latest News » Government News » Police stage killing to…

Police stage killing to snag suspect in murder-for-hire plot

By The Associated Press September 23, 2017 12:54 pm 09/23/2017 12:54pm
Share

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Police say a makeup artist helped them stage an Ohio crime scene to make the suspect in a murder-for-hire plot believe his requested target was killed by the would-be hitman, who actually was working with investigators.

North Ridgeville police say 39-year-old suspect Seljami Idrizi, of Grafton, was arrested this week after paying the informant, who provided him photos of the faked scene to prove the killing was done.

Idrizi was jailed on an initial conspiracy charge with bond of $1 million after a court appearance Friday. Court records listed no attorney for him.

Police say Idrizi asked a man he had befriended to kill a 43-year-old North Ridgeville man, and the would-be hitman contacted police in mid-September. No one was hurt.

Police haven’t disclosed a motive for the alleged plot.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Places to go apple picking

If apple picking is on your fall to-do list, now is the time to check it off. Here are a few places where you can do just that.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?