Pelosi: Put off immigration overhaul, save ‘Dreamers now’

By The Associated Press September 20, 2017 2:19 pm 09/20/2017 02:19pm
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Pelosi is telling colleagues that she wants "all hands on deck" to defeat the latest Republican effort to undo the Affordable Care Act. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi says she respects young immigrants who shouted her down at an event in San Francisco, but says their call for a comprehensive immigration overhaul is premature.

Pelosi says lawmakers must focus on protecting young immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children.

Pelosi says: “We are not in a position where we can say all or none. We have to save the Dreamers now.”

“Dreamers” is a term used for young immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children or by parents who overstayed visas.

Protesters disrupted an event in Pelosi’s hometown of San Francisco on Monday.

They showed their displeasure over her recent meetings with President Donald Trump over ways to continue the program that protects young immigrants from deportation.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
