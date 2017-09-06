501.5
Ohio sheriff to release records after news employee shot

By The Associated Press September 6, 2017 12:11 am 09/06/2017 12:11am
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio sheriff’s office plans to release records and body camera footage after a deputy shot a photographer for a small news organization when he apparently mistook his camera for a weapon.

The Clark County sheriff’s office has put deputy Jake Shaw on administrative leave and says he will attend a “critical incident debriefing.”

The office says it will release records Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened Monday night in New Carlisle, north of Dayton. The case has been turned over to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Andy Grimm of the New Carlisle News says he got out of his Jeep to take pictures of a traffic stop and started setting up his tripod and camera when he was shot in the side.

Grimm is expected to recover.

Topics:
