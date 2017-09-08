Ohio judge recovering from shooting thanks supporters, wife

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio judge recovering from being shot outside his courthouse has thanked the community, law enforcement, family and friends for their support.

Jefferson County Judge Joseph Bruzzese (bruh-ZEES’) was shot Aug. 21 as he walked from his car to the courthouse in Steubenville roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Pittsburgh.

The judge, who was carrying a gun, fired back. A probation officer then shot and killed suspect Nate Richmond.

WTOV-TV (http://bit.ly/2wKKSy8 ) reports the 65-year-old Bruzzese issued a statement earlier this week thanking the probation officer, courthouse personnel and trauma surgeons and nurses at the Pittsburgh hospital where he was treated.

Bruzzese also thanked fellow Jefferson County Judge Michelle Miller, a former nurse who helped him immediately afterward.

Bruzzese gave special thanks to his wife, Lisa, for staying by his side for days.

