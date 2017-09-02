Officer’s murder trial paused due to judge’s Facebook post

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Supreme Court has temporarily halted the murder trial of a Montgomery police officer to consider whether the judge should be removed because of a social media post in which he complained about being stopped by police because he is black.

Justices on Friday ordered the pause to consider the defense request.

Officer Aaron Smith faces murder charges in the 2016 shooting of 58-year-old Greg Gunn. The white officer stopped Gunn, who is black, as Gunn was walking late at night.

Defense lawyers asked Montgomery County Circuit Judge Greg Griffin to step aside over a Facebook post. In the post, Griffin described being stopped by police who said he matched a suspect’s description.

Justices asked for briefs to be filed quickly. The case is scheduled for trial in October.

