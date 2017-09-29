201.5
New York City’s mayor pledges $750K to fight rats in parks

By The Associated Press September 29, 2017 2:30 am 09/29/2017 02:30am
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s mayor is doubling down on the war on rats, pledging three-quarters of a million dollars to fight the scourge.

Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio (dih BLAH’-zee-oh) made the announcement Thursday at a park in the Upper West Side. Parents have complained that rats have taken over parks in the area, with some residents saying the animals have attempted to jump into their children’s strollers.

The mayor says his administration plans to replace wire trash cans with 29 solar compactors and four solid steel cans at eight playgrounds and parks. City officials say parks enforcement officers also will step up litter patrols.

The additional $750,000 in funding comes after de Blasio rolled out $32 million for a Neighborhood Rat Reduction plan earlier this year.

