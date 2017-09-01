501.5
New Orleans’ Katrina challenges may hold lessons for Houston

By The Associated Press September 1, 2017 3:11 am 09/01/2017 03:11am
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — As the murky flood waters of Hurricane Katrina were slowly pumped out of New Orleans in 2005, the challenges the city faced were only beginning to come into focus.

Housing, health and public safety, what and where to rebuild — all were questions faced by local, state and federal authorities who, it soon became obvious, had not been prepared to deal with the aftermath of levee failures that led to catastrophic flooding.

Some public figures questioned whether New Orleans would, even should, survive. The response dispirited many of those hoping to rebuild and politically scarred the elected officials in charge: President George W. Bush, Gov. Kathleen Blanco and Mayor Ray Nagin — who won re-election in 2006 but left office four years later with dismal public approval ratings amid a slow recovery.

As Houston confronts its own challenges following Harvey, New Orleans’ challenges could prove instructive.

