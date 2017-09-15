501.5
Home » Latest News » Government News » Mississippi officer resigns after…

Mississippi officer resigns after threat to black motorist

By The Associated Press September 15, 2017 12:48 pm 09/15/2017 12:48pm
Share

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — A white Mississippi police officer is resigning after video from his body camera showed him berating a black motorist during a traffic stop and saying he could shoot into the car if the man failed to keep hands on the steering wheel.

The Commercial Dispatch reports that a citizens’ committee reviewed the video and unanimously recommended that officer Keith Dowd be fired. Dowd submitted a letter late Thursday saying he will resign Monday. He had been suspended with pay.

The newspaper obtained the video through a public records request and posted it online this week.

The Aug. 18 video captures Dowd repeatedly asking whether the driver had been smoking marijuana. Dowd said he could “empty a magazine into the car” if the driver takes his hands off the steering wheel.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

18 can't-miss fall festivals in DC area

If you’re looking to get in the sweater-weather spirit this season, look no further. Here are 18 of the area’s best fall festivals.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?