Melania Trump to UN: ‘Step up’ to protect children

By The Associated Press September 20, 2017 8:34 am 09/20/2017 08:34am
U.S. President Donald Trump, center, with first lady Melania Trump, left, speaks to media as he leaves following his address to the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday Sept. 19, 2017 at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

NEW YORK (AP) — First lady Melania Trump is calling on world leaders to “step up” to improve the lives of children.

She will deliver the remarks Wednesday during a luncheon at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations in New York. The White House says the audience will include spouses of world leaders, among others.

In prepared remarks, Trump says that children are often “hit first and hardest in any country” when it comes to drug addiction, bullying, poverty, disease, trafficking illiteracy and hunger.

She says, “We need to step up, come together, and ensure that our children’s future is bright.”

President Donald Trump spoke to the General Assembly Tuesday, vowing that he would “totally destroy” North Korea if forced to defend the U.S. or its allies.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Government News
