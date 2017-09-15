501.5
Home » Latest News » Government News » Man shot to death…

Man shot to death in police confrontation in South Carolina

By The Associated Press September 15, 2017 11:13 am 09/15/2017 11:13am
Share

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — A man has been shot and killed by police near the South Carolina coast.

Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Joey Crosby says officers were called to a park about 12:30 a.m. Friday to check on a suspicious person.

Crosby says officers saw the man had a gun and one officer fired when the man pointed the gun at them.

The man died at the scene. His name has not been released.

Crosby says the officer has been placed on administrative duty while the State Law Enforcement Division investigates. The officer’s name has not been released.

State Law Enforcement Division spokeswoman Kathryn Richardson says the officer is white, as was the suspect.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

18 can't-miss fall festivals in DC area

If you’re looking to get in the sweater-weather spirit this season, look no further. Here are 18 of the area’s best fall festivals.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?