Man being taken by police to homeless shelter fatally shot

By The Associated Press September 4, 2017 12:38 pm 09/04/2017 12:38pm
STOW, Ohio (AP) — A man being transported by police to an Ohio homeless shelter has been fatally shot.

The state crime bureau is investigating the shooting, which happened Sunday night in Stow.

The Stow Police Department says the man was taken into custody after an officer responded to a report of someone pounding on a resident’s door and asking for cigarettes.

Police say the officer was taking the man to Haven of Rest in Akron when he asked for backup from Akron police because the man was becoming aggressive.

Stow police say before the officer arrived he reported that shots had been fired.

Police say the man died at an Akron hospital. The officer was treated for injuries and was released.

