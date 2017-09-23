201.5
Lawyers: Death sentence tainted by juror’s racial bias

By The Associated Press September 23, 2017 9:45 am 09/23/2017 09:45am
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia plans to put to death a man who killed his sister-in-law 27 years ago. But his lawyers say the execution should be stopped because his death sentence is tainted by a juror’s racial bias.

State lawyers dispute that argument. They say 59-year-old Keith Leroy Tharpe should die Tuesday as scheduled.

Tharpe was convicted in the September 1990 shooting death of his sister-in-law.

Tharpe’s lawyers asked a federal judge to reopen his case, saying a juror’s racial bias “impermissibly influenced the imposition of his death sentence.” The judge denied the request and a federal appeals court rejected an appeal. Tharpe’s lawyers plan to turn to the U.S. Supreme Court.

