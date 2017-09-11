Jousting between judge, attorneys enliven Menendez trial

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Some of the fireworks in the bribery trial of New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez haven’t come from stories of luxury vacations paid for by a wealthy doctor who is also on trial.

They’ve come from the verbal jousting between U.S. District Judge William Walls and attorneys on both sides of the aisle.

Two days into the Democrat’s expected two-month trial, Walls has already referred to the government’s questioning of a witness as “ridiculous,” ”junk” and “sheer nonsense.” He also told an attorney to “shut up” and jokingly compared himself to a figure from the Spanish Inquisition.

Legal experts say it’s the judge’s prerogative to maintain tight control over the courtroom.

Menendez and Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen face multiple bribery and fraud charges.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.