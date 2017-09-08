House Roll Call: Harvey Aid

The 316-90 roll call Friday by which the House voted to raise the nation’s borrowing authority, fund the government through December and provide $15 billion in disaster relief.
A “yes” vote is a vote to pass the bill.
Voting yes were 183 Democrats and 133 Republicans.
Voting no were 0 Democrats and 90 Republicans.
X denotes those not voting.
There is 1 vacancy in the 435-member House.
ALABAMA
Democrats — Sewell, Y.
Republicans — Aderholt, Y; Brooks, N; Byrne, N; Palmer, N; Roby, N; Rogers, Y.
ALASKA
Republicans — Young, Y.
ARIZONA
Democrats — Gallego, Y; Grijalva, Y; O’Halleran, Y; Sinema, Y.
Republicans — Biggs, N; Franks, N; Gosar, N; McSally, Y; Schweikert, N.
ARKANSAS
Republicans — Crawford, Y; Hill, N; Westerman, N; Womack, Y.
CALIFORNIA
Democrats — Aguilar, Y; Barragan, Y; Bass, Y; Bera, Y; Brownley, Y; Carbajal, Y; Cardenas, Y; Chu, Judy, Y; Correa, Y; Costa, X; Davis, Y; DeSaulnier, Y; Eshoo, Y; Garamendi, Y; Gomez, Y; Huffman, Y; Khanna, Y; Lee, Y; Lieu, Ted, Y; Lofgren, Y; Lowenthal, Y; Matsui, Y; McNerney, Y; Napolitano, Y; Panetta, Y; Pelosi, Y; Peters, Y; Roybal-Allard, Y; Ruiz, Y; Sanchez, Y; Schiff, Y; Sherman, Y; Speier, Y; Swalwell, Y; Takano, Y; Thompson, Y; Torres, Y; Vargas, Y; Waters, Maxine, Y.
Republicans — Calvert, Y; Cook, Y; Denham, Y; Hunter, N; Issa, Y; Knight, Y; LaMalfa, Y; McCarthy, Y; McClintock, N; Nunes, Y; Rohrabacher, Y; Royce, Y; Valadao, Y; Walters, Mimi, Y.
COLORADO
Democrats — DeGette, X; Perlmutter, Y; Polis, Y.
Republicans — Buck, N; Coffman, Y; Lamborn, N; Tipton, N.
CONNECTICUT
Democrats — Courtney, Y; DeLauro, X; Esty, Y; Himes, Y; Larson, Y.
DELAWARE
Democrats — Blunt Rochester, Y.
FLORIDA
Democrats — Castor, Y; Crist, X; Demings, Y; Deutch, X; Frankel, Y; Hastings, Y; Lawson, X; Murphy, X; Soto, Y; Wasserman Schultz, X; Wilson, Y.
Republicans — Bilirakis, X; Buchanan, X; Curbelo, X; DeSantis, X; Diaz-Balart, X; Dunn, X; Gaetz, N; Mast, Y; Posey, X; Rooney, Francis, Y; Rooney, Thomas J., Y; Ros-Lehtinen, X; Ross, X; Rutherford, X; Webster, X; Yoho, N.
GEORGIA
Democrats — Bishop, Y; Johnson, Y; Lewis, Y; Scott, David, Y.
Republicans — Allen, Y; Carter, Y; Collins, N; Ferguson, Y; Graves, Y; Handel, Y; Hice, Jody B., N; Loudermilk, N; Scott, Austin, Y; Woodall, Y.
HAWAII
Democrats — Gabbard, Y; Hanabusa, Y.
IDAHO
Republicans — Labrador, X; Simpson, Y.
ILLINOIS
Democrats — Bustos, Y; Davis, Danny, X; Foster, Y; Gutierrez, Y; Kelly, Y; Krishnamoorthi, Y; Lipinski, Y; Quigley, Y; Rush, Y; Schakowsky, Y; Schneider, Y.
Republicans — Bost, Y; Davis, Rodney, Y; Hultgren, N; Kinzinger, Y; LaHood, N; Roskam, N; Shimkus, Y.
INDIANA
Democrats — Carson, Y; Visclosky, Y.
Republicans — Banks, N; Brooks, Y; Bucshon, Y; Hollingsworth, N; Messer, N; Rokita, N; Walorski, N.
IOWA
Democrats — Loebsack, Y.
Republicans — Blum, Y; King, Y; Young, Y.
KANSAS
Republicans — Estes, N; Jenkins, N; Marshall, Y; Yoder, N.
KENTUCKY
Democrats — Yarmuth, Y.
Republicans — Barr, N; Comer, N; Guthrie, Y; Massie, N; Rogers, Y.
LOUISIANA
Democrats — Richmond, X.
Republicans — Abraham, Y; Graves, Y; Higgins, Y; Johnson, Y; Scalise, X.
MAINE
Democrats — Pingree, Y.
Republicans — Poliquin, Y.
MARYLAND
Democrats — Brown, Y; Cummings, X; Delaney, Y; Hoyer, Y; Raskin, Y; Ruppersberger, Y; Sarbanes, Y.
Republicans — Harris, N.
MASSACHUSETTS
Democrats — Capuano, Y; Clark, Y; Keating, Y; Kennedy, Y; Lynch, Y; McGovern, Y; Moulton, Y; Neal, Y; Tsongas, Y.
MICHIGAN
Democrats — Conyers, Y; Dingell, Y; Kildee, Y; Lawrence, Y; Levin, Y.
Republicans — Amash, N; Bergman, Y; Bishop, Y; Huizenga, N; Mitchell, Y; Moolenaar, Y; Trott, Y; Upton, Y; Walberg, Y.
MINNESOTA
Democrats — Ellison, Y; McCollum, Y; Nolan, Y; Peterson, Y; Walz, Y.
Republicans — Emmer, N; Lewis, Y; Paulsen, Y.
MISSISSIPPI
Democrats — Thompson, Y.
Republicans — Harper, Y; Kelly, N; Palazzo, Y.
MISSOURI
Democrats — Clay, Y; Cleaver, Y.
Republicans — Graves, N; Hartzler, N; Long, N; Luetkemeyer, N; Smith, N; Wagner, N.
MONTANA
Republicans — Gianforte, Y.
NEBRASKA
Republicans — Bacon, N; Fortenberry, Y; Smith, N.
NEVADA
Democrats — Kihuen, Y; Rosen, Y; Titus, Y.
Republicans — Amodei, Y.
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Democrats — Kuster, Y; Shea-Porter, Y.
NEW JERSEY
Democrats — Gottheimer, Y; Norcross, Y; Pallone, Y; Pascrell, Y; Payne, Y; Sires, Y; Watson Coleman, Y.
Republicans — Frelinghuysen, Y; Lance, Y; LoBiondo, Y; MacArthur, Y; Smith, Y.
NEW MEXICO
Democrats — Lujan Grisham, M., Y; Lujan, Ben Ray, Y.
Republicans — Pearce, N.
NEW YORK
Democrats — Clarke, Y; Crowley, Y; Engel, Y; Espaillat, Y; Higgins, Y; Jeffries, Y; Lowey, Y; Maloney, Carolyn B., Y; Maloney, Sean, Y; Meeks, Y; Meng, Y; Nadler, Y; Rice, Y; Serrano, Y; Slaughter, Y; Suozzi, Y; Tonko, Y; Velazquez, Y.
Republicans — Collins, Y; Donovan, Y; Faso, Y; Katko, Y; King, Y; Reed, Y; Stefanik, Y; Tenney, Y; Zeldin, N.
NORTH CAROLINA
Democrats — Adams, Y; Butterfield, Y; Price, Y.
Republicans — Budd, N; Foxx, N; Holding, N; Hudson, N; Jones, X; McHenry, Y; Meadows, N; Pittenger, Y; Rouzer, N; Walker, N.
NORTH DAKOTA
Republicans — Cramer, Y.
OHIO
Democrats — Beatty, Y; Fudge, Y; Kaptur, Y; Ryan, Y.
Republicans — Chabot, Y; Davidson, N; Gibbs, Y; Johnson, Y; Jordan, N; Joyce, Y; Latta, Y; Renacci, N; Stivers, Y; Tiberi, Y; Turner, N; Wenstrup, N.
OKLAHOMA
Republicans — Bridenstine, X; Cole, Y; Lucas, Y; Mullin, N; Russell, N.
OREGON
Democrats — Blumenauer, Y; Bonamici, Y; DeFazio, Y; Schrader, Y.
Republicans — Walden, Y.
PENNSYLVANIA
Democrats — Boyle, Brendan F., Y; Brady, Y; Cartwright, Y; Doyle, Michael F., Y; Evans, Y.
Republicans — Barletta, Y; Costello, Y; Dent, Y; Fitzpatrick, Y; Kelly, Y; Marino, Y; Meehan, Y; Murphy, Y; Perry, N; Rothfus, N; Shuster, Y; Smucker, Y; Thompson, Y.
RHODE ISLAND
Democrats — Cicilline, Y; Langevin, Y.
SOUTH CAROLINA
Democrats — Clyburn, Y.
Republicans — Duncan, N; Gowdy, Y; Norman, N; Rice, Y; Sanford, N; Wilson, Y.
SOUTH DAKOTA
Republicans — Noem, N.
TENNESSEE
Democrats — Cohen, Y; Cooper, Y.
Republicans — Black, N; Blackburn, N; DesJarlais, N; Duncan, N; Fleischmann, Y; Kustoff, N; Roe, Y.
TEXAS
Democrats — Castro, Y; Cuellar, Y; Doggett, Y; Gonzalez, Y; Green, Al, Y; Green, Gene, Y; Jackson Lee, Y; Johnson, E. B., Y; O’Rourke, Y; Veasey, Y; Vela, Y.
Republicans — Arrington, Y; Babin, Y; Barton, N; Brady, Y; Burgess, Y; Carter, Y; Conaway, Y; Culberson, Y; Farenthold, Y; Flores, Y; Gohmert, Y; Granger, Y; Hensarling, N; Hurd, Y; Johnson, Sam, N; Marchant, Y; McCaul, Y; Olson, Y; Poe, Y; Ratcliffe, Y; Sessions, Y; Smith, Y; Thornberry, N; Weber, Y; Williams, Y.
UTAH
Republicans — Bishop, Y; Love, Y; Stewart, N.
VERMONT
Democrats — Welch, Y.
VIRGINIA
Democrats — Beyer, Y; Connolly, Y; McEachin, Y; Scott, Y.
Republicans — Brat, N; Comstock, Y; Garrett, X; Goodlatte, N; Griffith, N; Taylor, Y; Wittman, N.
WASHINGTON
Democrats — DelBene, Y; Heck, Y; Jayapal, Y; Kilmer, Y; Larsen, Y; Smith, Y.
Republicans — Herrera Beutler, N; McMorris Rodgers, Y; Newhouse, Y; Reichert, Y.
WEST VIRGINIA
Republicans — Jenkins, N; McKinley, Y; Mooney, N.
WISCONSIN
Democrats — Kind, Y; Moore, Y; Pocan, Y.
Republicans — Duffy, N; Gallagher, N; Grothman, Y; Ryan, X (the speaker by tradition often does not vote); Sensenbrenner, N.
WYOMING
Republicans — Cheney, N.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.