House Roll Call: Harvey Aid

By The Associated Press September 8, 2017 2:21 pm 09/08/2017 02:21pm
The 316-90 roll call Friday by which the House voted to raise the nation’s borrowing authority, fund the government through December and provide $15 billion in disaster relief.

A “yes” vote is a vote to pass the bill.

Voting yes were 183 Democrats and 133 Republicans.

Voting no were 0 Democrats and 90 Republicans.

X denotes those not voting.

There is 1 vacancy in the 435-member House.

ALABAMA

Democrats — Sewell, Y.

Republicans — Aderholt, Y; Brooks, N; Byrne, N; Palmer, N; Roby, N; Rogers, Y.

ALASKA

Republicans — Young, Y.

ARIZONA

Democrats — Gallego, Y; Grijalva, Y; O’Halleran, Y; Sinema, Y.

Republicans — Biggs, N; Franks, N; Gosar, N; McSally, Y; Schweikert, N.

ARKANSAS

Republicans — Crawford, Y; Hill, N; Westerman, N; Womack, Y.

CALIFORNIA

Democrats — Aguilar, Y; Barragan, Y; Bass, Y; Bera, Y; Brownley, Y; Carbajal, Y; Cardenas, Y; Chu, Judy, Y; Correa, Y; Costa, X; Davis, Y; DeSaulnier, Y; Eshoo, Y; Garamendi, Y; Gomez, Y; Huffman, Y; Khanna, Y; Lee, Y; Lieu, Ted, Y; Lofgren, Y; Lowenthal, Y; Matsui, Y; McNerney, Y; Napolitano, Y; Panetta, Y; Pelosi, Y; Peters, Y; Roybal-Allard, Y; Ruiz, Y; Sanchez, Y; Schiff, Y; Sherman, Y; Speier, Y; Swalwell, Y; Takano, Y; Thompson, Y; Torres, Y; Vargas, Y; Waters, Maxine, Y.

Republicans — Calvert, Y; Cook, Y; Denham, Y; Hunter, N; Issa, Y; Knight, Y; LaMalfa, Y; McCarthy, Y; McClintock, N; Nunes, Y; Rohrabacher, Y; Royce, Y; Valadao, Y; Walters, Mimi, Y.

COLORADO

Democrats — DeGette, X; Perlmutter, Y; Polis, Y.

Republicans — Buck, N; Coffman, Y; Lamborn, N; Tipton, N.

CONNECTICUT

Democrats — Courtney, Y; DeLauro, X; Esty, Y; Himes, Y; Larson, Y.

DELAWARE

Democrats — Blunt Rochester, Y.

FLORIDA

Democrats — Castor, Y; Crist, X; Demings, Y; Deutch, X; Frankel, Y; Hastings, Y; Lawson, X; Murphy, X; Soto, Y; Wasserman Schultz, X; Wilson, Y.

Republicans — Bilirakis, X; Buchanan, X; Curbelo, X; DeSantis, X; Diaz-Balart, X; Dunn, X; Gaetz, N; Mast, Y; Posey, X; Rooney, Francis, Y; Rooney, Thomas J., Y; Ros-Lehtinen, X; Ross, X; Rutherford, X; Webster, X; Yoho, N.

GEORGIA

Democrats — Bishop, Y; Johnson, Y; Lewis, Y; Scott, David, Y.

Republicans — Allen, Y; Carter, Y; Collins, N; Ferguson, Y; Graves, Y; Handel, Y; Hice, Jody B., N; Loudermilk, N; Scott, Austin, Y; Woodall, Y.

HAWAII

Democrats — Gabbard, Y; Hanabusa, Y.

IDAHO

Republicans — Labrador, X; Simpson, Y.

ILLINOIS

Democrats — Bustos, Y; Davis, Danny, X; Foster, Y; Gutierrez, Y; Kelly, Y; Krishnamoorthi, Y; Lipinski, Y; Quigley, Y; Rush, Y; Schakowsky, Y; Schneider, Y.

Republicans — Bost, Y; Davis, Rodney, Y; Hultgren, N; Kinzinger, Y; LaHood, N; Roskam, N; Shimkus, Y.

INDIANA

Democrats — Carson, Y; Visclosky, Y.

Republicans — Banks, N; Brooks, Y; Bucshon, Y; Hollingsworth, N; Messer, N; Rokita, N; Walorski, N.

IOWA

Democrats — Loebsack, Y.

Republicans — Blum, Y; King, Y; Young, Y.

KANSAS

Republicans — Estes, N; Jenkins, N; Marshall, Y; Yoder, N.

KENTUCKY

Democrats — Yarmuth, Y.

Republicans — Barr, N; Comer, N; Guthrie, Y; Massie, N; Rogers, Y.

LOUISIANA

Democrats — Richmond, X.

Republicans — Abraham, Y; Graves, Y; Higgins, Y; Johnson, Y; Scalise, X.

MAINE

Democrats — Pingree, Y.

Republicans — Poliquin, Y.

MARYLAND

Democrats — Brown, Y; Cummings, X; Delaney, Y; Hoyer, Y; Raskin, Y; Ruppersberger, Y; Sarbanes, Y.

Republicans — Harris, N.

MASSACHUSETTS

Democrats — Capuano, Y; Clark, Y; Keating, Y; Kennedy, Y; Lynch, Y; McGovern, Y; Moulton, Y; Neal, Y; Tsongas, Y.

MICHIGAN

Democrats — Conyers, Y; Dingell, Y; Kildee, Y; Lawrence, Y; Levin, Y.

Republicans — Amash, N; Bergman, Y; Bishop, Y; Huizenga, N; Mitchell, Y; Moolenaar, Y; Trott, Y; Upton, Y; Walberg, Y.

MINNESOTA

Democrats — Ellison, Y; McCollum, Y; Nolan, Y; Peterson, Y; Walz, Y.

Republicans — Emmer, N; Lewis, Y; Paulsen, Y.

MISSISSIPPI

Democrats — Thompson, Y.

Republicans — Harper, Y; Kelly, N; Palazzo, Y.

MISSOURI

Democrats — Clay, Y; Cleaver, Y.

Republicans — Graves, N; Hartzler, N; Long, N; Luetkemeyer, N; Smith, N; Wagner, N.

MONTANA

Republicans — Gianforte, Y.

NEBRASKA

Republicans — Bacon, N; Fortenberry, Y; Smith, N.

NEVADA

Democrats — Kihuen, Y; Rosen, Y; Titus, Y.

Republicans — Amodei, Y.

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Democrats — Kuster, Y; Shea-Porter, Y.

NEW JERSEY

Democrats — Gottheimer, Y; Norcross, Y; Pallone, Y; Pascrell, Y; Payne, Y; Sires, Y; Watson Coleman, Y.

Republicans — Frelinghuysen, Y; Lance, Y; LoBiondo, Y; MacArthur, Y; Smith, Y.

NEW MEXICO

Democrats — Lujan Grisham, M., Y; Lujan, Ben Ray, Y.

Republicans — Pearce, N.

NEW YORK

Democrats — Clarke, Y; Crowley, Y; Engel, Y; Espaillat, Y; Higgins, Y; Jeffries, Y; Lowey, Y; Maloney, Carolyn B., Y; Maloney, Sean, Y; Meeks, Y; Meng, Y; Nadler, Y; Rice, Y; Serrano, Y; Slaughter, Y; Suozzi, Y; Tonko, Y; Velazquez, Y.

Republicans — Collins, Y; Donovan, Y; Faso, Y; Katko, Y; King, Y; Reed, Y; Stefanik, Y; Tenney, Y; Zeldin, N.

NORTH CAROLINA

Democrats — Adams, Y; Butterfield, Y; Price, Y.

Republicans — Budd, N; Foxx, N; Holding, N; Hudson, N; Jones, X; McHenry, Y; Meadows, N; Pittenger, Y; Rouzer, N; Walker, N.

NORTH DAKOTA

Republicans — Cramer, Y.

OHIO

Democrats — Beatty, Y; Fudge, Y; Kaptur, Y; Ryan, Y.

Republicans — Chabot, Y; Davidson, N; Gibbs, Y; Johnson, Y; Jordan, N; Joyce, Y; Latta, Y; Renacci, N; Stivers, Y; Tiberi, Y; Turner, N; Wenstrup, N.

OKLAHOMA

Republicans — Bridenstine, X; Cole, Y; Lucas, Y; Mullin, N; Russell, N.

OREGON

Democrats — Blumenauer, Y; Bonamici, Y; DeFazio, Y; Schrader, Y.

Republicans — Walden, Y.

PENNSYLVANIA

Democrats — Boyle, Brendan F., Y; Brady, Y; Cartwright, Y; Doyle, Michael F., Y; Evans, Y.

Republicans — Barletta, Y; Costello, Y; Dent, Y; Fitzpatrick, Y; Kelly, Y; Marino, Y; Meehan, Y; Murphy, Y; Perry, N; Rothfus, N; Shuster, Y; Smucker, Y; Thompson, Y.

RHODE ISLAND

Democrats — Cicilline, Y; Langevin, Y.

SOUTH CAROLINA

Democrats — Clyburn, Y.

Republicans — Duncan, N; Gowdy, Y; Norman, N; Rice, Y; Sanford, N; Wilson, Y.

SOUTH DAKOTA

Republicans — Noem, N.

TENNESSEE

Democrats — Cohen, Y; Cooper, Y.

Republicans — Black, N; Blackburn, N; DesJarlais, N; Duncan, N; Fleischmann, Y; Kustoff, N; Roe, Y.

TEXAS

Democrats — Castro, Y; Cuellar, Y; Doggett, Y; Gonzalez, Y; Green, Al, Y; Green, Gene, Y; Jackson Lee, Y; Johnson, E. B., Y; O’Rourke, Y; Veasey, Y; Vela, Y.

Republicans — Arrington, Y; Babin, Y; Barton, N; Brady, Y; Burgess, Y; Carter, Y; Conaway, Y; Culberson, Y; Farenthold, Y; Flores, Y; Gohmert, Y; Granger, Y; Hensarling, N; Hurd, Y; Johnson, Sam, N; Marchant, Y; McCaul, Y; Olson, Y; Poe, Y; Ratcliffe, Y; Sessions, Y; Smith, Y; Thornberry, N; Weber, Y; Williams, Y.

UTAH

Republicans — Bishop, Y; Love, Y; Stewart, N.

VERMONT

Democrats — Welch, Y.

VIRGINIA

Democrats — Beyer, Y; Connolly, Y; McEachin, Y; Scott, Y.

Republicans — Brat, N; Comstock, Y; Garrett, X; Goodlatte, N; Griffith, N; Taylor, Y; Wittman, N.

WASHINGTON

Democrats — DelBene, Y; Heck, Y; Jayapal, Y; Kilmer, Y; Larsen, Y; Smith, Y.

Republicans — Herrera Beutler, N; McMorris Rodgers, Y; Newhouse, Y; Reichert, Y.

WEST VIRGINIA

Republicans — Jenkins, N; McKinley, Y; Mooney, N.

WISCONSIN

Democrats — Kind, Y; Moore, Y; Pocan, Y.

Republicans — Duffy, N; Gallagher, N; Grothman, Y; Ryan, X (the speaker by tradition often does not vote); Sensenbrenner, N.

WYOMING

Republicans — Cheney, N.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

