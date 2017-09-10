501.5
Home » Latest News » Government News » Homeowner facing charges in…

Homeowner facing charges in shooting that injured officer

By The Associated Press September 10, 2017 12:42 pm 09/10/2017 12:42pm
Share

WHITEHALL, Pa. (AP) — The owner of a vacant Pennsylvania home that had been burglarized faces charges after police say he apparently suspected someone was breaking into the property again, called 911 and then shot a police officer who responded.

William Sturtevant, 46, said he mistook Whitehall Township police officers for burglars returning to the home, where someone had stolen copper pipes a day earlier, authorities said.

Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin said Sturtevant was either sleeping or hiding in the home early Saturday and called 911 when he thought he heard footsteps. Shortly after, two officers entered through an open basement door, but as they approached the staircase leading to the first floor, Sturtevant fired a shot down into the basement, Martin said.

One officer, who has been on the force for nine years, was hit in the leg with birdshot from the shotgun. He remains in stable condition.

“It appears that he mistook the officers for the burglars that he anticipated encountering, but keep in mind that this was an unoccupied house and he used deadly force in an effort to protect property, which you can’t do,” Martin said, referring to the defendant’s actions as those of a “vigilante.”

“Mr. Sturtevant is a very lucky man that he’s not charged with a criminal homicide,” Martin said. Police didn’t return fire, officials said.

Sturtevant faces two counts of aggravated assault, assault of a law enforcement officer and reckless endangerment. His attorney didn’t immediately return a call Sunday.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Irma's path of destruction

See images from the scenes of devastation caused by Hurricane Irma.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?