Guard faces 10 years for beating inmate, planting evidence

By The Associated Press September 30, 2017 11:33 am 09/30/2017 11:33am
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida prison guard has been found guilty of assaulting and inmate and then planting evidence in a failed attempt to claim self-defense.

Willie Walker is facing up to 10 years in prison after being convicted Friday in federal court of violating the inmate’s rights.

The Panama City News-Herald reports that in March 2015 the 58-year-old Walker sprayed a Gulf Correctional Institution inmate with a chemical agent and then struck him repeatedly, fracturing his nose and causing a head wound that required stapling. Officials say he then planted a homemade knife.

Walker is scheduled to be sentenced in December.

Information from: The (Panama City, Fla.) News Herald, http://www.newsherald.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

