DNC chairman Tom Perez named senior fellow at Brown

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee and former U.S. Secretary of Labor, will join his alma mater, Brown University, as a senior fellow at the school’s Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs.

The school announced on Wednesday that Perez will lead a study group called “Governance and Leadership in Challenging Times” that will host discussions featuring guests from both major political parties.

Perez says he hopes to inspire students to pursue careers in public service.

Perez graduated from the university in 1983.

