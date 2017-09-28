201.5
DeVos to speak at Harvard conference on school choice

By The Associated Press September 28, 2017 9:56 am 09/28/2017 09:56am
FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2017, file photo, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos speaks at George Mason University Arlington, Va., campus. DeVos is scheduled to speak on Thursday, Sept. 28, at Harvard University. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at a conference on school choice at Harvard University.

Some Harvard students plan to protest outside her speech Thursday. They say they’re protesting DeVos’ decision last week to revoke Obama-era rules that guided colleges on how to handle campus sexual assault cases.

Harvard’s Program on Education Policy and Governance is sponsoring the conference, titled “The Future of School Choice: Helping Students Succeed.”

School choice refers to efforts that give students options other than their local public schools, such as charter or private schools.

DeVos was a supporter of school choice efforts in Michigan before becoming President Donald Trump’s education chief.

