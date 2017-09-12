Cruz says aide inadvertently caused his porn Twitter post

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Ted Cruz says an aide was responsible for the “like” that caused a pornographic post to briefly appear on Cruz’s Twitter feed overnight.

The Texas Republican and 2016 presidential candidate said Tuesday that several aides have access to the account and that one inadvertently posted the pornography.

Cruz told reporters that “it was a staffing issue and it was inadvertent. It was a mistake. It was not a deliberate action.”

“Liking” — which only people with access to a Twitter account are able to do — causes it to appear on one’s feed.

Cruz said “this is not how I envisioned waking up this morning” and joked that if he knew how much attention he would receive he might have posted pornography during last year’s Indiana primary.

