501.5
Home » Latest News » Government News » Cruz says aide inadvertently…

Cruz says aide inadvertently caused his porn Twitter post

By The Associated Press September 12, 2017 11:23 am 09/12/2017 11:23am
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Ted Cruz says an aide was responsible for the “like” that caused a pornographic post to briefly appear on Cruz’s Twitter feed overnight.

The Texas Republican and 2016 presidential candidate said Tuesday that several aides have access to the account and that one inadvertently posted the pornography.

Cruz told reporters that “it was a staffing issue and it was inadvertent. It was a mistake. It was not a deliberate action.”

“Liking” — which only people with access to a Twitter account are able to do — causes it to appear on one’s feed.

Cruz said “this is not how I envisioned waking up this morning” and joked that if he knew how much attention he would receive he might have posted pornography during last year’s Indiana primary.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News Social Media News Tech News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Pumpkin spice craze: What you'll find on local store shelves

Pumpkin-spice-flavored everything has arrived on store shelves: coffee creamer, cereal, even butter. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?