AP Top Political News at 12:30 a.m. EDT

By The Associated Press September 18, 2017 12:00 am 09/18/2017 12:00am
Interior secretary recommends shrinking 6 national monuments

Trump’s childhood home becomes showcase for refugees

Trump, in new dig, mocks North Korea leader as ‘Rocket Man’

Top US diplomat says closing embassy in Cuba ‘under review’

Politics and Sean Spicer take center stage at Emmy Awards

Trump hypes mock video of golf ball seen striking Clinton

Bossert out front as Trump’s detail man on homeland threats

Disability backlog tops 1 million; thousands die on waitlist

The Latest: UN envoy slams North Korea’s ‘reckless’ behavior

Calif. Democrat Feinstein noncommittal on 2018 Senate run

National Mall teems with diverse rallies

Juggalos, Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters converged for their particular causes in the District. See photos.

