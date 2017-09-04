AP Top Political News at 12:10 a.m. EDT

501.5
By The Associated Press September 4, 2017 12:00 am 09/04/2017 12:00am
Mattis: NKorea threat would bring massive military response

Obama offers accolades, advice in farewell letter to Trump

Mnuchin: Congress must tie Harvey aid to raising debt limit

AP sources: Trump expected to end ‘Dreamers’ program

Texas expects EPA to ‘get on top of’ toxic water risk

Trump resistance groups look beyond Washington for victories

Top House Democrat: ‘Past time’ to subpoena Comey documents

What North Korea’s Kim Jong Un may be trying to prove

The Latest: S. Korea, Japan to build support for sanctions

Trump attends church service on National Day of Prayer

