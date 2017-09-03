501.5
Home » Latest News » Government News » AP sources: Trump expected…

AP sources: Trump expected to end ‘Dreamers’ program

By The Associated Press September 3, 2017 10:34 pm 09/03/2017 10:34pm
Share
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump leave after attending services at St. John's Church in Washington, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. The president last week named today a National Day of Prayer for victims of Hurricane Harvey. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is expected to announce that he will end protections for young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children — but with a six-month delay.

That’s according to two people familiar with the decision. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they aren’t authorized to discuss the decision ahead of a planned Tuesday announcement.

Trump could always change his mind.

He has been wrestling for months with what to do with the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which has given hundreds of thousands of young people a reprieve from deportation and work permits.

Trump’s expected to delay the formal dismantling of the program to give Congress time to decide whether it wants to address the status of the so-called Dreamers in legislation.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Days after Harvey, flooding devastation continues

Nearly a week after Harvey crashed into the Texas coastline, the Houston area is beginning its slow recovery from the storm's catastrophic damage. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?