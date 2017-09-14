501.5
Home » Latest News » Government News » AP FACT CHECK: Single-payer…

AP FACT CHECK: Single-payer sounds best when it sounds free

By The Associated Press September 14, 2017 3:52 am 09/14/2017 03:52am
Share
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., right, accompanied by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, to unveil their Medicare for All legislation to reform health care. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Bernie Sanders has come out with a health-care plan that would have the government provide coverage for all.

He says that’s what Americans want.

An AP Fact Check finds it’s not that simple. Sanders is right that support for the idea has grown and in some polls tops 50 percent. But public sentiment is mixed. Support for the idea drops in polling when people are asked to consider the costs.

Public-opinion research also sheds light on why Sanders calls his plan “Medicare for all.”

People tend to react more favorably to the notion of expanding the popular Medicare program to cover everyone than to the idea of “single-payer” — even if they amount to the same thing.

EDITOR’S NOTE _ A look at the veracity of claims by political figures

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Health and Fitness News Latest News Living News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

13 best universities in the DC area

U.S. News and World Report ranked more than 200 universities around the country based on academic performance as well as faculty and financial resources. Find out which area universities were nationally ranked.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?