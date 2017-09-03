3 police officers not charged in man’s fatal shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says he isn’t going to charge any of the officers involved in the fatal shooting of a man.

Durham District Attorney Roger Echols said in a statement Tuesday that he had determined that the officers fired at 24-year-old Kenneth Lee Bailey because they were afraid for their lives. Echols said state criminal investigators found empty bullet shells and a handgun near where Bailey fell.

Bailey was gunned down on a residential street in a public housing complex in February after he ran from a house where officers had come to arrest him. Bailey had violated terms of his pre-trial release on armed-robbery charges.

An autopsy found Bailey was hit by two bullets, one of which pierced his lungs and major blood vessels.

