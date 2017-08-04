501.5
Wisconsin Sikh tragedy forms mission to combat hatred

August 4, 2017
MILWAUKEE (AP) — An attack at a Milwaukee-area Sikh temple carried out by a white supremacist five years ago has united those impacted by the tragedy with a mission to combat hatred.

They include a former skinhead and the son of a man killed in the massacre holding school assemblies together to preach a message of peace. A former police officer who was shot 15 times when he confronted the gunman. And a man who lobbied the federal government to start tracking hate crimes against Sikhs so victims like his mother could be recognized.

They will all be participating in an annual 6K Saturday on the fifth anniversary of the shootings at the Oak Creek temple to remember the six worshippers killed.

