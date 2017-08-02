UN urges all countries to keep weapons from terrorist groups

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has unanimously adopted a resolution urging all countries to eliminate the supply of weapons to the Islamic State extremist group and other “terrorists,” including by taking legal action against suppliers and marking arms to improve their traceability.

The resolution, sponsored by Egypt, strongly condemns the continuing flow of weapons, military equipment, drones and improvised explosive devices to IS, al-Qaida and their affiliates as well as illegal armed groups and criminals.

It urges the U.N.’s 193 member states “to prevent and disrupt procurement networks for such weapons.” And it urges countries, including those where Islamic State extremists are present, to prevent any trade or financial ties with IS, al-Qaida and their affiliates.

Tuesday’s resolution also urges all countries “to act cooperatively to prevent terrorists from acquiring weapons.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.