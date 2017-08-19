501.5
Trump Phoenix rally to highlight feisty feud with senator

By The Associated Press August 19, 2017 9:18 am 08/19/2017 09:18am
FILE - In this July 19, 2017 photo, Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz. walks to his seat as he attends a luncheon with other GOP Senators and President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington. When President Trump takes the stage this week at a rally in Phoenix, Arizona, the state’s junior senator will be nowhere to be seen. But Trump is likely to save some choice words for Sen. Flake (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

PHOENIX (AP) — When President Donald Trump takes the stage this week at a rally in Arizona, the state’s junior senator will be nowhere to be seen. But Trump is likely to save some choice words for Sen. Jeff Flake.

The Republican senator is currently in an escalating feud with the president — a spat that illustrates the upside-down world of Republican politics heading into the 2018 elections.

Flake is trying to hold onto a seat that the party needs to keep control of Congress. Meanwhile, the president from his own party is actively campaigning against him and Flake is returning the punches.

The dynamic highlights the ongoing turmoil in the GOP over how to closely to align with a deeply unpopular president who still retains a devoted base of supporters.

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
