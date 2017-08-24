501.5
Trump misspells ‘too’ 2X before correcting it in 3rd tweet

By The Associated Press August 24, 2017 12:16 pm 08/24/2017 12:16pm
President Donald Trump reacts before speaking at a rally at the Phoenix Convention Center, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Should President Donald Trump thumb through a dictionary before putting his thumb to work on tweets?

Trump confused “to” and “too” during a tweet storm Thursday morning, getting it right on the third try. “Heel” and “heal” tripped him up in tweets sent over the weekend.

And, of course, there’s Trump’s famous “covfefe” tweet.

In back-to-back posts Thursday about his tone in speeches this week, Trump twice said “To bad the Dems have no one who can change tunes!” before changing to the correct “Too bad the Dems have no one who can change tunes!”

Others have taken incorrect spelling public.

In 1992, Vice President Dan Quayle relied on a faulty flash card and erroneously instructed a New Jersey sixth-grader to put an “E” at the end of “potato.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

