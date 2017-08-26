501.5
Trump keeps tabs on Harvey and its aftermath from Camp David

By The Associated Press August 26, 2017 6:28 pm 08/26/2017 06:28pm
A boat is partially submerged in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Rockport, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump has been meeting with his Cabinet and other senior administration officials to discuss the federal response to the flooding and damage caused by Hurricane Harvey.

In a statement issued Saturday, the White House says that Trump held a video conference from the presidential retreat at Camp David. Trump instructed the relevant departments and agencies to “stay fully engaged and positioned to support his number one priority of saving lives.”

Trump also reminded his department heads that the full impact of the storm won’t be apparent for days. Residents of Texas and Louisiana are facing heavy flooding and wind damage.

Harvey came ashore in Texas on Friday night as a Category 4 hurricane but has since been downgraded to a tropical storm.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

