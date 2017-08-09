501.5
The Latest: St. Louis judge defers verdict in ex-cop’s trial

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 1:15 pm 08/09/2017 01:15pm
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Latest on the St. Louis murder trial of a former officer (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

A judge won’t rule for at least nine more days in the trial of a former St. Louis police officer charged with murder in the 2011 killing of a black man.

Circuit Judge Timothy Wilson on Wednesday gave prosecutors and Jason Stockley’s defense attorneys until Aug. 18 to submit post-trial briefs for him to consider. He will rule sometime after that.

The two sides made their closing arguments. The judge, instead of a jury, will issue the verdict.

Stockley testified Tuesday that he saw 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith holding a gun before the high-speed chase that preceded him killing Smith. Stockley said he perceived Smith to be an imminent threat.

Prosecutors allege that Stockley planted a gun in Smith’s car after shooting him.

___

11 a.m.

Closing arguments are underway in the St. Louis murder trial of a white former police officer in the fatal shooting of a black man after a chase nearly six years ago.

Both sides in the first-degree murder trial of Jason Stockley were summarizing their cases Wednesday to Circuit Judge Timothy Wilson, who will decide the matter instead of a jury. It’s unknown when Wilson will rule.

Stockley testified Tuesday that he saw a gun in 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith’s hand before the high-speed chase that preceded him killing Smith. Stockley said he perceived Smith to be an imminent threat.

Prosecutors allege that Stockley planted a gun in Smith’s car after shooting him.

Topics:
