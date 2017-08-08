501.5
The Latest: Board opens 2nd hearing in fatal police shooting

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 9:43 am 08/08/2017 09:43am
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on a citizens review of the shooting of a black man by a North Carolina police officer (all times local):

9:45 a.m.

A citizens review board looking into the 2016 shooting of a black man by a North Carolina police officer has begun its second hearing

The board is revisiting a decision by the Charlotte- Mecklenburg Police Department which ruled the shooting of Keith Lamont Scott by an officer last September was justified. In late June, the board said it found a potential error in the department’s decision, leading to Tuesday’s hearing.

Moments before the meeting was called to order, two people holding signs walked into the meeting room. A woman held a sign that said “Police Accountability Now.” She stood next to a man whose sign read “Justice for Keith Lamont Scott.”

Also attending the hearing were attorneys for the Scott estate as well as members of the police force and their attorney.

5 a.m.

A review board is set to take a second look at how a North Carolina police department handled the shooting of a black man by an officer last year.

The Citizens Review Board announced in June that it found a potential error in a decision by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department that the fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott was justified. A board attorney said the panel would seek additional information at the hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

Scott’s death last September led to two days of unrest that resulted in one death, dozens of arrests and millions of dollars in damage.

In announcing no charges would be filed against Officer Brentley Vinson, Mecklenburg County District Attorney Andrew Murray said Scott had a handgun and Vinson feared Scott would shoot.

