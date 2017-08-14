501.5
Texas A&M criticizes white nationalist planning campus rally

By The Associated Press August 14, 2017 12:08 pm 08/14/2017 12:08pm
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Texas A&M University has criticized the views of a white nationalist who is planning a “white lives matter” rally on campus next month.

A&M spokeswoman Amy Smith told The Battalion student newspaper that Preston Wiginton’s rhetoric is “counter to the core values of Texas A&M.”

Smith said in an earlier statement to The Dallas Morning News that the university didn’t invite any white nationalists, but that it can’t stop them from coming. She says anyone can reserve space on the public university’s campus.

Wiginton says he’s invited prominent white nationalist Richard Spencer to address the rally. It’s not clear if Spencer will attend.

Wiginton, a former A&M student, says he was inspired by the weekend’s “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, at which a vehicle plowed into a group of counterprotesters, killing at least one and injuring 19.

