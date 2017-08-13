501.5
Sheriff’s deputy fatally shoots man during a traffic stop

By The Associated Press August 13, 2017 10:27 pm 08/13/2017 10:27pm
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. (AP) — Officials say a man was fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop in Georgia.

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Sunday that a sheriff’s deputy pulled over 24-year-old Christopher Collins on Saturday in White County, Georgia, 85 miles (136 kilometers) northeast of metro Atlanta. Police say Collins was being sought in connection to an aggravated assault and an attempted car-jacking earlier in the day.

Police say Collins failed to comply with the officer’s repeated requests to show his hands.

He then exited the vehicle with a firearm, police said, and the deputy fired at Collins, striking him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deputy, who was not identified, did not suffer any injuries.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
